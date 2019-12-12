Aug. 10, 1960 - Nov. 11, 2019 David Mark Sandago entered into eternal rest November 11, 2019 surrounded by family. David was born August 10, 1960 in Lynnwood, WA. He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen. He is survived by his mother, Cecile; his brother, Michael and sister-in-law, Allyson of Spartanburg, SC; sister, Lisa and brother-in-law, Ron King, of Everett, WA; husband, Scott Joel; and stepchildren, Brittany, Matthew, Trevor and Chelsea. David recently retired after working at Boeing for 32 years. David enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will always be remembered as a kind, caring, funny, and devoted husband, stepfather and friend. In accordance with David's wishes, a celebration of life will be held during the summer of 2020.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 12, 2019