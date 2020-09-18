David M. Olson was the first of three sons born to Telva and Melvin Olson. He was born on April 15, 1936 in Seattle. He left this earth on September 7, 2020. David was raised in the community of White Center, a community which his family was very proud of and often volunteered through many hours of community service. He attended Highland Park Elementary School, West Seattle High School and Seattle University. From a very young age he loved baseball and basketball. As a young boy he loved shooting baskets. One day he had been outside shooting baskets at his elementary school playground where his coat had been lying on the cement for hours. Soon a pretty girl walked by and he asked her if she would hold his coat. He married this childhood sweetheart, Marlene Weir, in 1956 and together they had three children, Joleen, Scott and Karen. His beloved Marlene passed away in 1978. In1986 he fell in love again with Dorothy Harbert Hiles, whom he married in 1988. With Dave's job as a salesman and then a manager in the corrugated container business, the family moved often following his job transfers. His career began in Seattle and was followed by transfers to Vancouver, Washington and Yakima. He left the corrugated business in 1973 moving his family to Snohomish after being hired at a new and very small nursery called Flower World. His job was to get the nursery up and running, which he very successfully did. He eventually returned to the corrugated box business in Bellevue, which took him back to Yakima. After his retirement in 1994, Dave and Dorothy, moved to Arizona where they have resided ever since.They built a home near the Mariner spring training camp where he spent many happy days walking around the fields and watching baseball. He enjoyed friendly conversations with many of the Mariners who also loved his dog, Bullet. His children joked often that Bullet was his favorite child and that someday when Bullet left this earth, Dave would not be far behind. They were right! We are picturing him grabbing Bullet at the Rainbow Bridge and moving on to join many loved ones and friends in Heaven. Dave always loved his Seattle sports teams and never missed a game. He also loved playing golf, visiting the casino and watching the horse races. He loved teasing his grandkids. David leaves his wonderful and loving wife Dorothy, his younger brother Bob, children: Joleen, Scott, Karen, Laura and John, grandchildren: Megin, Caroline, Ashley, Taylor, Tiffany, Scotty, Macy, Max, Trevor and Alexa, great grandchildren: Wesley, Crosby, Kennedy, Reagan, Henry, Jack, Jemma, Parker a baby girl coming in December, as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as having a kind and giving heart, being generous with anything he had, for unconditionally loving his family very deeply and also for his great sense of humor. At his request there will be no services, but you can think of him whenever you hear the song, Take Me Out to the Ball Game!

