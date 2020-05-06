After a long illness, David O. Schwarzmiller passed away on April 28, 2020. Dave was born the third of three sons to Freida and Otto Schwarzmiller of Sleepy Hollow Farm on the Pilchuck River in 1925. He graduated from Lake Stevens High School and enlisted in the Navy in 1944. In 1949 he married Connie Vetter whom he had met years earlier on a train returning from a 4-H conference in Pullman, WA. They were married for 71 years. Dave enjoyed helping people and answering their questions during his career managing home improvement stores. He was very involved in his community as a volunteer for Snohomish County Search and Rescue, Zion Lutheran Church in Snohomish, and managed the construction of Chapel on the Hill Lutheran Church in Granite Falls. In his free time, Dave loved watching sports, especially auto and hydroplane racing. Although, his favorite sport was baseball and the Seattle Mariners were his favorite team. Dave was an avid fisherman, a gardener, and spent time tinkering with tractors on his farm in Granite Falls. A friend to the birds, Dave built nest boxes for the wood ducks on Spring Lake and maintained dozens of feeders throughout the farm. Dave was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Tuver and Bud. He is survived by his wife, Connie; sons, Kip Schwarzmiller (Mary Brennan) and Kort Schwarzmiller (Gay); daughter, Kay Wieben (Jim); he also leaves behind six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all. Special thanks to Adagio Adult Family Home for their exceptional loving care.





