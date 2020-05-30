David Paul Gilleland left this world on May 25, 2020. Born in Everett, Washington, the day after Christmas in 1953, he was a life-long Washingtonian. He loved German chocolate cake, collecting coins and listening to classic rock. He raised his two daughters in Arlington, Washington, dedicating summers while they were growing up to camping and fishing trips. He is preceded in death by his mother, Danella "Dani"; and his father, James David (Wanda). He is survived by his daughters, Jodilyn and Angela; brothers, Dennis, Fred (Laurie), Ric, Norm (Cheryl); sister, Donwyn "Dee"; niece, Jill (Tom); nephew, Robert "Robby" (Sherri); grandnephews, Kameron, Konnor, Sebastian (Kaylee); grandniece, Hannah; great-grandnieces, Bethany and Paige; and great-grandnephew, Sammy. There is no memorial service planned at this time. However, if you would like to celebrate David and his love for the outdoors, please consider planting a memorial tree in a National Forest in his honor. You can do so at ALivingTribute.org.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 30, 2020.