July 14, 1924-September 14, 2019 David Richard Evans, 95, passed away on September 14, 2019 at his daughter's home. He was born July 14, 1924 in Black Diamond, WA to Alice Mae Hughes Evans and Gomer Evans. Dave was the middle child of nine. Only one survives him, Gomer Evans Jr. of Black Diamond, WA. David quit high school his senior year to work in the coal mines of Black Diamond to help support the family. He worked in the mines until his induction into the Army, 18 May 1943. He served with valor and conviction in the 182nd Infantry Regiment Americal Division mostly in the South Pacific including the Northern Solomons and Southern Philippines. Dave's medals included the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. After his discharge, he returned to his home and coal mining when he met Marie West, who he married on June 1, 1948. After a logging injury and with the encouragement of his brother Jim, they moved to Marysville, WA in August 1957 with their two children, Diana and David. He began working for PJ Anderson Construction operating heavy equipment. He was part of the work force creating Interstate 5 from Mt. Vernon to Seattle. Dave was considered one of the best operators around and received side jobs from The Nile Golf Course and Seattle King Dome. He retired from construction in 1986. Dave will be greatly missed by his family: daughter, Diana Reistad; son-in-law, Rogers Reistad; his granddaughters, Stefanie (Dan) Schwartz, Angela Reistad (Chad Taylor), Stacey Nyman (Josh Laitala), Erika McClosky, Michele (Craig) Walbridge, Ashley (James) Losey, Courtney (Andy) Reece, Misty Reistad; 16 great-grandchildren; and his daughter-in-law, Janette Evans. He will also be missed by many family members, friends and neighbors, especially his best buddy, Ron Withey. Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; son, David Timothy Evans; daughter-in-law, Cindy Evans; great-grandson, Landon McClosky; sisters, Muriel, Margaret, Lynne, Debby, Barbara; brothers, Jim, Tom; nephew, Jim Charles Evans. There will be a Celebration of Dave's Life, Saturday, October 26, 2019, in Black Diamond at the Masonic Lodge from 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Dave requested donations be made to Alzheimer's, Breast Cancer, Heart Disease, Veterans, Providence Hospice, or to any organization helping others who can't help themselves. A very special thanks to Providence Hospice & Home Care, especially to our team; Tami, Brittany, Patti, Lisa and to Right at Home, in home care, Suzanne and Michelle.





