David James 'Dave' Russell March 1, 1962 - February 25, 2020 David James 'Dave' Russell, 57, was born March 1, 1962 in Alturas, CA to James and Dolores Russell. He passed away unexpectedly of natural causes in Lynnwood, WA February 25, 2020. Dave's childhood was spent in Alturas. He graduated from Modoc High in 1980. Attaining a height of six foot in 6th grade, and eventually reaching 6' 6", he played high school basketball, football and track. He had a keen mind and an astonishing memory when it came to recalling anything he'd read or learned. Interested in science, he attended college at Humboldt State to become a marine biologist. Needing to fill in his schedule one semester, he chose a computer class, and discovered a lifelong career. Dave worked in computer programming for CCS Retail Systems in Lynnwood, WA for 30 years. All through life, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He especially enjoyed activities in his fishing club, participating in and helping with bass tournaments. His resemblance to Dan Haggerty of the TV series Grizzly Adams earned him the nickname 'Griz' among friends. It was fitting. He enjoyed camping out by himself, and had he been born a few centuries earlier, Dave would have been a true mountain man. He was preceded in death by an infant brother in 1958; and mother, Dolores 'Dee' Russell in 2012. He's survived by daughter, Vernée Hemphill of Ellensburg, WA; father, James Russell; sister, Rena Harris; nephew, Joe (Julie) Harris; and niece, Jami (Aaron) Teuscher; all of Alturas, CA. An outdoor memorial will be planned for a date later this summer. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

