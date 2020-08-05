1/1
David Ryan Black
1963 - 2020
Dave Black, age 57, passed peacefully from this life on Friday, July 31st, at Swedish Hospital in Edmonds from Coronavirus. Dave was retired from Franz Bakery where he worked for over 25 years. He is survived by his two sons, Spencer and Jacob Black, his two brothers, Steven and Douglas Black, his sister, Karen Wild, and his parents, Frank and Helen Ralph. We would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses in the ICU at Swedish Hospital in Edmonds for their unwavering care and support during this crisis. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when we can all come together.

June 30, 1963 - July 31, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
