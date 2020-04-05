Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Schultz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Alan Schultz Sept. 8, 1967 - March 18, 2020 We are sad to announce the passing of our son, father, brother, uncle, nephew and friend. David was born to Ron and Joyce Schultz in Monroe, WA where he grew up and attended Monroe schools. He graduated in 1986. David is survived by his parents; sons, A.J., Steven; and daughter, Austyn; brothers, Ron Jr, (Tammy), Kevin; and many family and friends. He worked at many jobs including York Horse Farm while in high school; Heath Custom Press in Kent, WA; Glacier Bay Boats in Monroe, WA, expertise in fiber glass work advanced to Shift Supervisor; Genie Lift Assembler, Moses Lake, WA; maintenance work for Sandy Point RV Park; on the Potholes Reservoir. David had a big heart, loved his family and friends. Anyone who knew David, knew him for his smile, willingness to help, and his sense of humor, and was always ready for a good laugh. He moved to Moses Lake, WA 10 years ago. David loved the outdoors and nature especially fishing the Potholes, and working in his beautiful yard. He enjoyed all sports, mostly his "Hawks", Nascar and Demolition Derby's at Evergreen Speedway. He leaves behind his best friend and companion, "Max" David is so loved and will be missed.



David Alan Schultz Sept. 8, 1967 - March 18, 2020 We are sad to announce the passing of our son, father, brother, uncle, nephew and friend. David was born to Ron and Joyce Schultz in Monroe, WA where he grew up and attended Monroe schools. He graduated in 1986. David is survived by his parents; sons, A.J., Steven; and daughter, Austyn; brothers, Ron Jr, (Tammy), Kevin; and many family and friends. He worked at many jobs including York Horse Farm while in high school; Heath Custom Press in Kent, WA; Glacier Bay Boats in Monroe, WA, expertise in fiber glass work advanced to Shift Supervisor; Genie Lift Assembler, Moses Lake, WA; maintenance work for Sandy Point RV Park; on the Potholes Reservoir. David had a big heart, loved his family and friends. Anyone who knew David, knew him for his smile, willingness to help, and his sense of humor, and was always ready for a good laugh. He moved to Moses Lake, WA 10 years ago. David loved the outdoors and nature especially fishing the Potholes, and working in his beautiful yard. He enjoyed all sports, mostly his "Hawks", Nascar and Demolition Derby's at Evergreen Speedway. He leaves behind his best friend and companion, "Max" David is so loved and will be missed. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close