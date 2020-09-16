David Servine of Yakima Washington passed away on Tuesday, September 2, 2020 at the age of 85.

David and his devoted wife Sylvia celebrated 55 years of marriage, September 18, 2019.

David was born in Calistoga, California to Leo and Virginia Servine. David was a loving and protective brother of his four younger sisters. That closeness continued throughout their lives.

David graduated from Newberg High School in 1953. He treasured his friendships in Newberg and was an active alumnus. He returned for annual reunions and was editor of the alumni newsletter, "The Echoes".

Servine joined the sign industry in 1955, later opening his own company, Simco Sign in Everett. In 1992 David and Sylvia moved to Yakima where David continued his career in the sign industry as General Manager at Channelume/Let-R-Edge. David was known for his work ethic and contributions to the sign and graphics industry. In 2016 David was honored by the International Sign Association for his six decades of service to the industry.

David and Sylvia raised their family in Everett. David loved boating and fishing in the San Juan Islands. He cherished his life- long friendships made at the Everett Yacht Club. Ski trips with family at Stevens Pass and the traditional hot cocoa breaks were special moments everyone enjoyed.

Later in life, David sharpened his culinary skills. Many delicious meals and memorable conversations were enjoyed with family at the dining room table.

David loved his family and he will be missed dearly. His kindness had a positive impact on those around him. He was an endeared husband, dad, brother, uncle, grandpa and gracious friend.

David was preceded in death by his children Tamara Weiss and Scott Servine. Sisters, Ruth Tucker and Rose Steele.

He is survived by wife Sylvia. Sisters, Esther Servine and Sharon Candee. Children, Carole Servine; Melissa (Michael) Cogswell; Leslie Servine (Jeff FaGalde). Grandchildren, Schuyler Servine, Larissa Weiss, April Mercer, Nickolas, Sara and Melissa Zirkle, and Danielle Cogswell.

A private family memorial will be held September 18, 2020 at Keith & Keith Funeral home Yakima, Washington.

February 22, 1935 - September 2, 2020