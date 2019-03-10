Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David T. Hastings. View Sign

David Thomas Hastings April 2, 1960 - February 24, 2019 David Hastings died peace-fully surrounded by his loving family on February 24, 2019 after a two year battle against lung cancer. David lived in Marysville, WA, for most of his life, having graduated from Marysville-Pilchuck High School in 1978, where he made life-long friends. He worked at Collins Aerospace (formerly B/E Aerospace) as a quality technician. His work family was very important to him as they provided love and support on a daily basis, which helped him to keep fighting. David is survived by his wife of 28 years, Shelly, his amazing children: Jennifer Richardson (Brandon), Chelsey DeLeon (Royce), Chad Hastings (Lisa), Lauren Hastings, and Elise Hastings. David was also blessed to have six beautiful grandchildren: Payton, Isabella, Jazmine, Olivia, Xander, and Kinsley. He is also survived by his mother, Rita Hastings, father, Steve Hastings; brothers, Gary (Judi), James, and Steve (Kelly), and sister, Teresa Main (James); aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and family-in-law. David's family was the most important thing in his life. He loved family gatherings, grilling with his sons, working on cars, watching movies, and the occasional shot of tequila. David's humor and spirit live on in his children, which is a blessing to the rest of our family. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of David's life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Generations Community Church, 8240 64th St NE, Marysville, WA.





