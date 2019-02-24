Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David W. Barber. View Sign

David William Barber Army Veteran - served with the 82nd Airborne Div. Fort Bragg, NC. David was born July 18, 1946 and went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, February 10, 2019 following a long bout of congestive heart failure and kidney disease. He was born in Lakeport, California to Errett Gaston and Pearl Opal Barber. He was preceded in death by siblings, Paul Herrick, Pearl Jackson, Steven Barber, Cassie Trent and Ruth Barber. He is survived by his eldest sibling, Esther Voit. David leaves behind six children, Tanya Turner, Angela Barber, Heath Calkins, David "Brent" Barber, Melissa O'Neill and Israel Barber; seventeen grandchildren, Britleigh, Jared, Nathan, Cory, Sarah, Austin, Dallas, Sierra, Chandler, Cheyenne, Gracie, Genesis, Dakota, Bailey, Spirit, Faith and Samuel, three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and far too many friends to list. David was more than just a father and grandfather. He was a friend to not only his family but all who had the pleasure of being in his life. He had an amazing sense of humor and a huge and caring personality. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our hero, our friend. Godspeed, until we meet again. Rest easy in the arms of the Lord. Words cannot express the void that your passing has left in us all. Services at a later date to be published on Facebook.



