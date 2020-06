Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Dawna's life story with friends and family

Share Dawna's life story with friends and family

In Loving Memory Dawna Marie Taubeneck January 27, 1968 - June 5, 2017 On our hearts daily we'll always miss you 'til we meet again! Loving you forever, Dad, Mom, Carly, Austen and Ashlynn



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store