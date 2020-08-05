1/1
Dayle (Hoopy) Klein
1950 - 2020
Our beloved mom left this world unexpectedly at her home, July 23, 2020. She was born July 7, 1950 in Coos Bay, OR. Mom was a hard mill worker until 2000, then retired to Darrington, WA. The things that mom treasured the most were being with family and friends, the Seahawks, her critters, Elvis, oysters, and Easter. Mom is being welcomed into heaven by her father, Ronaldo Hodge, her mother, Jeannette, her brother, Ronald Keith Hodge, her first husband, Darrell Dean Klein II, and her second husband, Gary Pardee, and her beloved Momo, her dog of 12 years. She has left behind her sisters, Sandy Hodge and Sue Hodge Meuller, and her husband, Bob, her nephews, Brian and Brad Lovie, her children, Dean Klein, Tina Klein, Tana Klein Bloom and husband Steve Bloom, Toby Klein and wife Kami, Nicki Klein, Justin Jensen Jenny Hodge, Mario Novoa, her grandchildren, Jake Klein and wife Layci, Dare Klein and wife Caitlin, Nicole Coleman, Cameron Klien, Cassidy Klein, Tori Klein, Brooke Klein, Tyler Klein, Rhonnie Klein, Christopher Rach Jenassey, Dayton Hodge, Dylan Hodge, Lillyanna Novoa, Annabelle Novoa, Elizabeth Novoa, her great grandchildren, Ruby Klein, Jaxx Klein, Robby Browning Rach, Logan Klein, Christopher Coleman, Emma Coleman, and last but not least her adored, dog Chucky Chuck.

July 7, 1950 - July 23, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
