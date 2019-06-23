Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean Eugene Hegge. View Sign Service Information Bauer Funeral Chapel 701 First Street Snohomish , WA 98290 (360)-568-4126 Send Flowers Obituary

March 9, 1930 - June 14, 2019 Dean Eugene Hegge, 89, passed away peacefully at Bethany at Silver Lake with family at his side. Dean was born in Everett, WA to Haakon and Edith Hegge and lived at their farmhouse with his brother, Allen Mern Hegge. Dean is survived by his wife, Donna; sister-in-law, Betty Hegge; nephews, Kevin and Keith Hegge; nieces, Karen White and Robin MacRae and families; brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Verlee Cavadini; sister-in-law, Marie Wesselman; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Delores Davis. Growing up in Lake Stevens, WA, Dean remembered going to grade school in a two-room schoolhouse with a wood stove and outdoor bathroom facilities. He graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1948. Dean served for the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany for two years. This provided the opportunity for Dean to tour Europe and visit his Aunt Molla in Norway during leave. Dean worked at Simpson Paper in Everett until it closed and then went to work at Weyerhauser until he retired. Dean joined Normanna Lodge #3 when he was 16 and was a member for 73 years. He became an active member serving as President, Trustee and other offices. He was chairman of the Sons of Norway District 2 Charter Flight Committee organizing travel for many to enjoy trips to Norway and Hawaii. During his service as Normanna President, Dean was a leader in the purchase of property at Lake Riley and forming Normanna Park. He continued to be Park Board President for 10 more years. In 1986, Dean married Donna Cavadini and they built a wonderful life together. They enjoyed travelling with cruises to the Caribbean, Panama Canal and Mexico. They also enjoyed trips to Norway, Sweden, Denmark, France, Italy, Turkey and Greece. In between trips and travel, Dean and Donna wintered in Sun City, AZ for 25 years. Dean loved watching the Mariners and the Seahawks. He enjoyed salmon fishing, cutting firewood and a vegetable garden every year. Graveside service will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at GAR Cemetery in Snohomish, WA at 11:00 a.m. Reception will follow at Normanna Hall, 2725 Oakes, Everett, WA 1:00-4:00 p.m. Viewing will be Friday, June 28, 2019 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Bauer Funeral Home, 701 First St, Snohomish, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dean Hegge may be made to the Normanna Lodge Scholarship Fund, 2725 Oakes Everett, WA 98201 A special thanks to the Memory Care staff at Bethany at Silver Lake for their wonderful care of Dean.



