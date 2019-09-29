Dean Moore Smith Sept. 15, 1932 - Sept. 12, 2019 Dean Moore Smith passed away at her home in Safford, AZ on September 12, 2019. Dean was born on September 15, 1932. She was raised in Lowell, WA and graduated from Everett High School in 1951. She married William K. (Bill) Smith in April 1952, moved to Richmond, VA and had three sons. In 1959 they moved to Anchorage, AK and made Nunaka Valley home, adding two daughters to the family. Dean is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Bill. She is survived by children, Greg (Clara), Jeff (Autumn), Mark (LaNecia), Jodi (Jim), Lisa; and grandchildren, Clayton, Leland, and Ariel. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at caldwellfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 29, 2019