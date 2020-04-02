Deane Nelson

Deane was the son of Agnes and Carl Nelson and the youngest of four boys. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Valerie; daughters, Tamara (Jeff) Darbin, Brenda (Dave) Wilner, bonus daughter and son, Stephanie Tyson and Jay (Christel) Gordon. He also leaves 2 brothers, Stan Nelson and Alan Nelson, 8 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, nephews, nieces, in-laws and friends. Deane was an avid amateur astronomer and enjoyed playing his guitars and other string instruments, we have been blessed daily by his music and great sense of humor. He was truly a wonderful man who loved and was loved by his family. We miss him but feel grateful for the time he shared with us.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 2, 2020
