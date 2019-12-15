Deborah A. Totten

Deborah Ann Totten Deborah Ann Totten, 56, passed away Friday afternoon on December 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty (Hadzima) Totten. She is survived by her loving daughter, Lisa Totten; father, Robert Loren Totten; brother, John (Karen); nephew, Mason Totten and niece, Leanna Totten. Debby was often seen around Edmonds, WA with her pet cockatoo "Bubba" on her shoulder. A great cook and waitress, Debby loved rock hunting, singing, and trips to the ocean. Burial will be at Edmonds Memorial Cemetery and a memorial service to be held at a future date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 15, 2019
