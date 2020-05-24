Deborah Ann (Butler) Adams
Deborah Ann Adams Sep. 21, 1954 - May 13, 2020 Deborah Ann (Butler) Adams passed away May 13, 2020, with her husband at her side in their Yelm, Washington, home.  Deb was born September 21, 1954, in Stephenville, Newfoundland, Canada, to Wayne and Shirley Butler. Deb is survived by her husband, Craig Adams; daughter, Cortney Nickel (Mark), and their children, Charlotte (4), Bennett (1); son, Joshua Adams (Eryn), and their children, Clara (13), Gabe (10), Emmett (5), Heide (3); son, Chris Adams (Andrea), and their children, Aidan (9), Cora (5); her sister, Judy Steffey (LaDell); brother, Shawn Butler (Lise); brother-in-law, Gary Adams; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her parents; grandparents, Foster and Milder Butler, Mike and Margert Duffy, and Lawrence Barry; and mother-in-law, Dorothy Adams. A Celebration of Life will be held after the current regulations on gathering of groups are lifted. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.


Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 24, 2020.
