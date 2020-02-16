Deborah Ann (Secor) Hughes Born December 9, 1953 Died January 30, 2020 Debbie passed away on January 30, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. She leaves behind her sisters, Linda (Mike) and Dianne (Rick). She has four children, Jon (Jacki), Tony (Amber), Jason (Jennifer) and Desarae (Chad). She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Alice Secor; brother, Tim and her beloved Gene. She will be greatly missed by all her wonderful friends and the family wants you to know that they appreciate everyone that was there for her during her battle with cancer. The family would also like to thank Cascade Valley Hospital for the wonderful care you gave Debbie and her family. Also thanks to Dr. Mathey who Debbie dearly trusted. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 23, 2020 at the Crystal Tree Village Club House, 12:00-3:00pm, address is 16600 25th Ave NE Marysville, WA 98271. This will be a potluck so please bring your favorite dish to share.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 16, 2020