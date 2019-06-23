Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Fiorito. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Jan Fiorito 1958 – 2019 On June 17, 2019, after a 10 year struggle with Early Onset Alzheimer's, my wonderful wife and friend, Debbie Fiorito, rose from this world to be with our Lord. She passed away peacefully in our home surrounded by loved ones while the birds she so loved sang on the back porch. Debbie was born January 6, 1958 in Baltimore, Maryland. 30 years later, on February 12, 1988, we met and our lives were changed forever. She called me her soulmate. We married two years later and honey-mooned on Maui, a paradise we returned to every year for 17 joyful years. We traversed Italy twice, from the Amalfi Coast to Cinque Terra. It was an amazing adventure we were able to enjoy together. Our 29 years of wedded life was filled with love and laughter. Debbie was kind-hearted and gentle, generous and loving. A good person down to her core. Her inner beauty shined bright and she was blessed with great physical beauty too. She seemed to get more lovely as she aged with her gorgeous salt and pepper hair, her beautiful blue eyes and her sunlight bright smile. In her professional life, she was successful and respected, first in the financial market and property management and finally in Commercial General Contracting for some of the largest contracting firms in the greater Seattle area. Her work ethic was undeniably recognized and admired. Debbie's spirit and smile could light up a room. She was the kind of person you just wanted as your friend. She loved to entertain and could be the life of the party, especially with her sister Sandy. What a pair they could be. She found much passion and pleasure in her morning lattes (don't forget the sugarless white chocolate syrup), running 10K races (including a few marathons) and above all in her beloved children, Clay and Angie. Taken from us too soon her kind heart and shining spirit will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. She is predeceased by her daughter, Angie and her sister, Patty. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Steve Fiorito, son Clay Linsley, step-daughter, Jamie Brevig, three beautiful grandchildren and her four siblings, Betty, Rick, Sandy and Chase. Please join us in celebrating her life on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 1pm at Mill Creek Country Club, 15500 Country Club Drive, Mill Creek, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation at



