Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bauer Funeral Chapel 701 First Street Snohomish , WA 98290 (360)-568-4126 Service 1:00 PM Thomas Family Farm 9010 Marsh Rd Snohomish , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah G. Recor Stadin, 57, died unexpectedly Friday morning, November 8, 2019. Debbie was born January 15, 1962 in Everett, Washington and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Snohomish High School in 1980 and worked as an Account Manager for BDA. Debbie was a ray of sunshine to all who knew her. Her smile was big, her laugh was contagious, and her love was unbounded. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, friend and wife. She lived a full and active life. She loved hiking, gardening, camping, fishing, cooking and caring for those she loved. She is survived by her four children, Jamie Allen, Corey Cummins, Garrett Cummins, and Drew Cummins, as well as her grandchildren and siblings, Connie Lewis, Randall Recor, Ronald Recor, Daniel Recor (who just passed) and husband, James Stadin. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Wayne and Shirley Recor. Services will be held at 1:00 pm, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Thomas Family Farm, located at 9010 Marsh Rd, Snohomish, WA 98296. This will be a celebration of life event and all that knew Debbie are welcome to attend. Burial will take place at a later date in the GAR Cemetery in Snohomish, alongside her mother and father. Contributions in memory of Debbie may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at:



