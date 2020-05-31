Deborah (Debbie) Kilborn, 51, passed away on May 19, 2020, from complications of cancer. She was born in Seattle and graduated from Marysville Pilchuck High School. She moved to Spokane, WA in 2000. Debbie is survived by her mother, Helen Romero of Pahrump, NV; her sisters, Becky Kilborn of Spokane; Lisa Griffith of Marysville, WA; brother, Don Fulton, of Everett, WA; long time partner, Hollis Sumner; niece, Taryn; and nephews, Rommell, Brennon, Tallon, and Kyle. She put up a good fight and will be missed.