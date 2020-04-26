Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Ann Marino Gatti. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

January 20, 1964 - April 15, 2020 Debra Ann Marino Gatti, age 56, passed away on April 15, 2020 at her home in Arlington, WA. Debbie was married to her best friend and love of her life, (Joey) Joseph V. Gatti. He cared for her and was her constant source of strength throughout her illness. Debra lived a full life. After raising her daughters, and with a son still at home, she went back to college fulfilling a lifelong goal. She got her Bachelors and Masters Degree in Education. She worked for the Marysville School District and taught Coding for grades K-5. She loved teaching and she loved her Students. She was very involved in different programs to support people with disabilities as well as anything relating to expanding her students' education. She loved spending time in her garden and updating her home. Always had fun at the casino. She loved a bargain and a good garage sale. Above all, she loved her family. She will be remembered for her endless energy, intelligence, humor and compassion for others. Truly beautiful inside and out. Debbie was born on January 20, 1964 in San Diego, Ca. to Patrick Marino and Carlene Descoteaux. Debbie is survived by her husband, Joey; her daughters, Christina (Stephen) Dalton, Erica Graham, Heather Graham; and her son, Caidon Stokke; grandchildren, McKalalynn, Austin, and Avery; siblings, Caprice Marino (Greg Ridenour) of Grants Pass, OR, Michael (Donna) Marino of Bainbridge Island, WA, and Matt Marino of Portland, OR; her dad, Patrick Marino of Lake Forest Park, WA; and mom, Carlene Descoteaux of Arlington, WA. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Marino; and her brothers, Bob and John. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



