June 25, 1955 - May 17, 2020 Debra "Debie" Jones Kline passed away in the care of Providence Hospice Care Center shortly after dawn on Sunday the 17th of May 2020 surrounded by her family. Debie was 64 years old and lived in Arlington, Washington at the time of her death. She was born in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on June 25, 1955 and raised in Marysville, Washington. Debie's passion was in her heritage and she loved the mystery of decoding her family genealogy. She spent many sunny afternoons searching library microfiche, archives and newspapers trying to understand and preserve the memory of her forbearers. She loved flowers and taking photos of them even into the last week of her life. Her sense of humor was wicked but never mean. Despite living through incredible adversity and trauma she never became bitter or ceased to love with her whole heart. She spent the last 22 years of her life with "her person," and greatest love Keith Kline. She was a fierce momma bear adored by her children Jeff, his wife Lisa Jones, Andrea Snow, Addelle and her husband James Diedesch. She was a devoted "Nana" to her grandchildren Agnes and Ernest Diedesch. She is survived by her father and stepmother, Jack and Roni Jones; and her siblings, Jim Jones, Patti Stack, David Jones and Sharon Smith; she leaves behind, Keith's son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Jamie Kline. A date and time of service will be forthcoming due to current limits on gatherings.