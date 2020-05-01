Doloris Ann Bolton, née Dolorosa Anna Miller, was the daughter of Clarence Leonard Miller (1892 -1965) and Margaret Anna Hiemenz (1891 - 1993), the fourth of six children, all of whom predeceased her. She was born in Sauk Rapids, MN, on June 14, 1921, and died in Arlington, WA, on April 20, 2020. She moved to Portland, OR, where she met her future husband of 74 years, Virg (1921 - 2019), while working at Columbia Aircraft. They married in Portland in 1944, and then moved to Juneau, AK, where Virg worked for Alaska Coastal Airlines, and their two children were born. In 1948, the family moved to Everett, WA, where Virg worked for Alaska Airlines at Paine Field. In 1957, the family moved to the shores of Lake Goodwin which became her heaven on earth. After many years as a stay-at-home mom, she became a bookkeeper until her retirement. Dee and Virg spent their retirement years traveling the world and around the US. Their favorite time in life was spending time with their grandsons. She is survived by her children, Margie (Darryl) Abrahamsen and Mike; her grandsons, Adam and Aaron Abrahamsen, and Jeb (Sara) and Kent Bolton; and by her two great grandchildren, Isabelle and Jonathan Bolton. Her cremains will be scattered in Stanwood, WA and at "The Acres" in Sauk Rapids. A private family service will follow at a later time.





