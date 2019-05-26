Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delia Wallace. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills 409 Filbert Road Lynnwood , WA 980364934 (425)-672-1800 Viewing 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills 409 Filbert Road Lynnwood , WA 980364934 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills 409 Filbert Road Lynnwood , WA 980364934 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Delia Wallace (Duran) also lovingly known as Dee, Grandam Dee, Aunt Dee, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 at 77 Years of age. Delia was the youngest of three born on May 1, 1942 to Manuel and Enriqueta Duran. Her teenage years was right in the middle of the 50's with Poodle skirts, saddle shoes and Rock n Roll! Graduated in 1960 from Austin High School. She graduated from Beauty School in 1961 which served her well in life as she was always dressed like a movie star with an outfit for any occasion. The two joys of her life, Tony and Andy were born in 1962 and 1963. The big move from El Paso, TX, to Seattle was in April of 1969. She probably had not seen 30 days of rain in her life and she came in April where it rained 30 days straight. She proclaimed that she arrived in Hell on Earth! Well, that quickly passed as Delia came to love the Pacific NW as her new home and stayed for the remainder of life. She managed to raise her boys and manage a career and buy a house, all as a single mom. The energy and happiness of Delia was unmatched and even harder to keep up with. Her long career as an Administrative Assistant was at the highest levels. She quickly rose in the ranks as the Secretary to the University of Washington, Dean, School of Medicine from 1969 to 1987. She met the love of her life, Bill Wallace and was married on July 9, 1984. At 47, Delia went back to College to get her Associate of Arts and Science Degree, graduating from Edmonds Community College in 1993. Not quite done with work, she returned to the College where she graduated and began working as the Secretary to the President of Edmonds Community College, in 1994 and finally retiring for good in 2002. Retirement was no time for rest, Bill and Dee traveled extensively all over The U.S. and Europe. Living on the Edmonds Parade route, made every 4th of July a blast with fond memories of family gatherings! An active member of American Association of University Women for many years kept her busy and in constant contact with her many friends. She could go anywhere and always know someone. Bill passed on after 27 wonderful years together. She continued to keep a busy lifestyle of friends and family. Celebration of Life will be on June 3, 2019 at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills, 409 Filbert Road, Lynnwood, WA 98036. Viewing 11-1, Services 1pm, followed by an immediate reception. Preceded in death by: brother, Manual Duran Jr. 1958; mother, Enriqueta Evora Duran 1961, father, Manual Duran 1999, brother, Fernando Evora Duran 2007; husband of 27 wonderful years, William Wallace 2011. Survived by: sons, Andy Carlos Penna and Anthony William Penna (Deborah Murphy); grandchildren, Jessica, Crystal, Rashel, Bill, Jim; great grandchildren, Jonah, Jacob; nieces, Natalie, Henrietta, Bernadette, Denise and nephew Fernando.





