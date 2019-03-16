In Loving Memory Delores Ann Erickson Delores Ann (Sis) Erickson, 81, from Kapowsin, WA. passed away March 5, 2019 after struggling with Alzheimer's Disease. Sis was born on August 10, 1937 in Chelan, WA. Sis was a Washington native for most of her life and spent her career as a registered nurse. She will be remembered for her faith in our Lord foremost! She was a loving and caring person, a woman who enjoyed, painting, horses, playing music, her dogs, and spending time with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her first loving husband, Ed Stevenson; twin daughters, and later by her second loving husband, Eugene Erickson. She is survived by her brother, Don Beidler (Charr); sister-in-law, Judith Beidler, and numerous nieces and nephews; step children, Dan Erickson (Kimala), Jeanie Eggebraaten, and grand-children, Bryan Erickson (Tiffany), Noel Eggebraaten, Grant Eggebraaten and great grandchild, Brody Erickson. Services will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA, Saturday, the 16th of March at 2:00pm. Reception to follow. Deserts are welcomed.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores A. Erickson.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 16, 2019