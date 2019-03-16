Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores A. Erickson. View Sign

In Loving Memory Delores Ann Erickson Delores Ann (Sis) Erickson, 81, from Kapowsin, WA. passed away March 5, 2019 after struggling with Alzheimer's Disease. Sis was born on August 10, 1937 in Chelan, WA. Sis was a Washington native for most of her life and spent her career as a registered nurse. She will be remembered for her faith in our Lord foremost! She was a loving and caring person, a woman who enjoyed, painting, horses, playing music, her dogs, and spending time with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her first loving husband, Ed Stevenson; twin daughters, and later by her second loving husband, Eugene Erickson. She is survived by her brother, Don Beidler (Charr); sister-in-law, Judith Beidler, and numerous nieces and nephews; step children, Dan Erickson (Kimala), Jeanie Eggebraaten, and grand-children, Bryan Erickson (Tiffany), Noel Eggebraaten, Grant Eggebraaten and great grandchild, Brody Erickson. Services will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA, Saturday, the 16th of March at 2:00pm. Reception to follow. Deserts are welcomed.





In Loving Memory Delores Ann Erickson Delores Ann (Sis) Erickson, 81, from Kapowsin, WA. passed away March 5, 2019 after struggling with Alzheimer's Disease. Sis was born on August 10, 1937 in Chelan, WA. Sis was a Washington native for most of her life and spent her career as a registered nurse. She will be remembered for her faith in our Lord foremost! She was a loving and caring person, a woman who enjoyed, painting, horses, playing music, her dogs, and spending time with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her first loving husband, Ed Stevenson; twin daughters, and later by her second loving husband, Eugene Erickson. She is survived by her brother, Don Beidler (Charr); sister-in-law, Judith Beidler, and numerous nieces and nephews; step children, Dan Erickson (Kimala), Jeanie Eggebraaten, and grand-children, Bryan Erickson (Tiffany), Noel Eggebraaten, Grant Eggebraaten and great grandchild, Brody Erickson. Services will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA, Saturday, the 16th of March at 2:00pm. Reception to follow. Deserts are welcomed. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close