Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711

Delores Gean Stamaris On the morning of May 3, 2019, Delores Stamaris, loving wife, mother, and friend, always a great smile, a Tulalip Tribal Elder, age 88 of Lynnwood, WA, born to the late Martin (Lummi) and Regina (Tulalip) Cepa of Stanwood, WA, July 19, 1930, peacefully joined our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She is survived by her husband and best friend, Daniel Stamaris of 51 years; daughter and husband, Sunny and Doug Golden, their three boys, Joe (wife, Esther), Christian and Sam; son and wife, Daniel Jr. and Heather Stamaris, their children, Melissa, Leah, Amber, Aaron, Abigail; son and wife, Don and Michelle Stamaris, their children Jenny, Don Jr., Michael, Heleena, Noah; son and wife, Craig and Rochelle Barrie, their daughter Naomi; son and wife, James and Evelyn Barrie, their son Brent, as well as special friend, George the Cat. Predeceased by her sisters, Leone Putnam and Virginia (Emmett) Brumbaugh; brothers, Larry Cepa, Mannie (Donna) Laurent, and Lloyd (Caroline) Cepa. She leaves behind her nieces and nephews, Ron (Donna) Burns, Sherry (Pete) Guzman, Terry (Pam) Parker, and many of their children and siblings; Carol, Laurie, Dennis, Lisa Cepa. Friends Adrianne Fraser, Phyllis (John), Julie Tardo, and all of her wonderful caregivers she loved until her death. She was put/raised young in Catholic school and was faithful. She loved Jesus. Delores loved to spend time with family in person or on the phone and would listen to any problems and always knew just when and what to say. She enjoyed neighbors and the community, really enjoyed decorating her home and loved all types of music. She was an accomplished flower basket arranger, shopper, pet lover, ocean/nature lover, U.S. traveler, berry picker, oyster shucker, clam digger, fisher woman, crab/salmon cook, and was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. Especially over the holidays and gave her attention to many charities. She enjoyed going to various casinos around the U.S., enjoying their food and playing her favorite game "Meltdown." She was always a very giving person of her spirit, time, and monetary needs of others. The funeral service will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10am at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.





