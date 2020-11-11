1/1
Deloris Odom
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
Deloris Marion Odom, 96, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother peacefully passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 with her devoted son Mike by her side.

Deloris was an avid gardener, proficient piano player, and a faithful, devoted follower of our lord Jesus Christ. Deloris was preceded in death by two of her daughters, Pamela Batcheldor and Marian Ball.

Deloris is survived by her loving children, Mike Odom (Deb) OR., Scott Odom (Jill) WA., Susan Odom AZ., and Cynthia Odom WA.

During a private service in Portland, Oregon, "Grandma Dee Dee", as she was called by her many grandchildren, was laid to rest.

Her kindness, devotion, and love will never be forgotten. Her laughter, her music, and her smile will forever live within our memories.

February 23, 1924 - October 28, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

