March 26, 2020 Denice Marie Raines, 68, passed away on March 26, 2020, in Everett, Washington. Denice was born in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, in 1952 and graduated from Post Falls High School in 1970. She graduated from North Idaho College in the 1980s and held professional jobs in both the Coeur d'Alene and Everett areas. She will be remembered for her fighting spirit, sharp wit and compassion for others. Denice is survived by her daughter, Leigh Duell; son, Jon Raines; brothers, Dennis Strobel, Donald Strobel and Walt Strobel; grandchildren, Katlyn Duell and Dylan Duell; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, John (Jack) and Barbara Strobel; and brother, Dallas Strobel. A family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

