Denise Kelly Crist, age 58, passed suddenly on August 23, 2020 from complications of a stroke. Denise was born in Everett WA to Bob and JoAnne Crist. The family moved to Vancouver when she was young, where she attended Shumway Jr. High and Hudson's Bay High School (GO EAGLES!), then Clark College in the Nursing program. Denise worked as a Nurse at TeleCare and for the last 10 years at the Evergreen School District. She loved her job and the kids she worked with. Denise met and kept many great friends along the way. She traveled to Mexico and Hawaii at times for R & R. Denise was preceded in death by her brother, David Crist, who passed last year at age 52 from medical conditions including diabetes. He was in the Marine Reserves and worked for Boeing and Flow technologies. David lived in Federal Way, WA.

Her older sister, Debbie Crist Wynkoop and husband Jim Wynkoop, passed several years ago from Cancer. They are survived by two wonderful children, Matthew James & Katie (Nicole) Pullen.

Denise is survived by her mother, JoAnne Crist, her aunt Mollie Donnelly and cousins Susan Holloway, San-D Holloway Brown and Cathy Hartley.

A private "Celebration of Life" for Denise and David will be held in the near future. In the meantime, Denise asked those who wish to donate please give to Make a Wish Foundation and/or The Humane Society of SW Washington.

A personal message from Mom:

"To all my children: I want to thank you all so much for giving me so many years of Love and Happiness and for always being there for each other. I love and miss you so much! Until we meet again."

August 31, 1961 - August 23, 2020