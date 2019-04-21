Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise E. Ford. View Sign

Denise Elizabeth Ford Denise E. Ford died unexpectedly on April 1, 2019 at the Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon, WA. Denise was born May 15, 1954 to the late Clinton "Dutch" and Peggy Tollenaar. Denise was born and raised in Darrington, WA, with her late sister, Pam Bryson. Denise graduated from Darrington High in 1972. She married her high school sweetheart, William "Keith" Ford on February 2, 1974. They made their home in Darrington and soon started a family, Tiffany West (Andy West) and Kortni Ford. Denise loved being a wife and a mother and couldn't have been more excited when she became a Nana. She was a proud Nana to Tiffany's boys, Mason McKenzie, Logan McKenzie, Kade West and to the Kortni's kids, Ryder Moe, Graci Moe and Savannah Reece. Denise loved her family and is survived by family and numerous friends. She loved music watching the Seahawks and her trips to Vegas. She will be missed. We will be having a celebration of life on June 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Community Center in Darrington.



