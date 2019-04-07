On Tuesday, March 12, 2019 Denise passed away. She has been a cancer survivor for several years. Since winning the battle with her first round of breast cancer 20 years ago, she was rediagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2016/2017, which started in her lungs and areas of her bones. Just one month before she passed, we learned the cancer had spread to her liver and stomach. Anyone who knew her, knew she was the kindest person and you almost never caught her arguing about anything! She was always the best listener and sometimes she would give just a few word response, but it would be just enough! She loved horses with everything within her! The trail rides that she would go on made her feel so free. (The picture printed here is of her at the monument, one of her all-time favorite rides she would go on with Dee!) She is a big influence on why so many of us love horses and why her grandkids love to ride! She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirly. She leaves behind her father, Dale; daughter, Brianna (Josh); son, Nathan; grandkids, Emma, Brody, Waylon; sister, Debi (Doug); nieces, Shaina (Jeff), Carly (David); her great nephews that were like her grandkids, Liam, Jude, Sam, Olly, Griffyn, and Archer; plus all her amazing best friends for life! Denise's memorial service is being planned. Find her Facebook page by her name for updates.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 7, 2019