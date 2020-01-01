Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise M. Harbert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Denise Michelle Harbert Denise Michelle Harbert, an Everett, WA, resident since 1999, died at her home on December 24, 2019, on Christmas Eve. A mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, she was 77 years old. Ms. Harbert was born June 2, 1942 in Leavenworth, WA, the daughter of Ruth Eleanor Reed and Kenneth Eugene Harbert. She spent her youth in Edmonds, WA, attending Edmonds Elementary School and Lynnwood Junior High before graduating from Edmonds High School in 1960. She married David C. Boze on December 5, 1959 in Edmonds. They moved to the University District in Seattle and became the parents of two sons. Ms. Harbert worked as a teacher's assistant at The Little School in Seattle and Bellevue, WA. In 1971, the family moved to Sunnyvale, CA, where Mr. Boze was employed by NASA at Moffitt Field Naval Air Station. The couple divorced in 1972. Ms. Harbert went to work as an administrative research assistant coordinating grants at the Stanford University Medical Center. Later, she moved to Richmond, CA, and started her own business, Facilities Plus, coordinating relocation services for corporations and government agencies. She moved back to Washington to be near family in 1999, living first in north Everett and then at the Monte Cristo apartment building in Everett. She worked for several years at Nordstrom and at Williams-Sonoma in Seattle before retiring. Ms. Harbert was a member of Job's Daughters while attending high school, and she learned sewing and became an avid seamstress and weaver for most of her life. She also pursued her passion for the outdoors with hiking and camping in her earlier years, and enjoyed gardening, reading, movies and ballet. Ms. Harbert is survived by a brother, Charles Steinberger and his wife, Stephanie; two sons, Kevin Boze and his wife, Grace Reamer, of Seattle, and Steven Boze and his wife, Lynn, of Everett; a grandson, Eric Boze and his wife, Jessica, of Seattle; a granddaughter, Alaina Boze of Everett; numerous nieces and nephews; and close friends, Rosalyn and John Breen, Ray and Janette Schueller, and Jim Schultz. She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Steinberger. Arrangements are by Choice Cremations of the Cascades in Everett. Remembrance donations can be made to Ms. Harbert's favorite charity, the YWCA's Working Wardrobe in Everett. A memorial service will be forthcoming. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NASA Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

