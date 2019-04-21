Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise M. Petosa. View Sign

July 15, 1958 - April 12, 2019 Denise M. Petosa, 60, of Everett, WA passed on April 12, 2019. Denise was born on July 15, 1958 in Everett to John and Narice Petosa. A 1978 graduate of Everett High School, Denise worked in the family restaurant business for over 30 years. She will be remembered for her love of family. She leaves her brother, John (Kathy) Petosa; sisters, Diane (Brian) Danielson, Cathy (Larry) Surdyk; nephews, Johnny, Joey (Sophie), Josh Petosa, Nick (Katherine) and Loren (Maria) Danielson, Michael Surdyk, and McCahl (Jared) Troupe. She was laid to rest with her mother and father at a private family service on April 16, 2019.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 21, 2019

