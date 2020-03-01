Dennis Edward Brandt Dennis (Denny) Edward Brandt, born on February 17, 1939 in Mounds View, MN. He lived in Washington the last 48 years. Denny graduated National Chiropractic College in 1968 and practiced in Lynnwood and Seattle, WA. He was a founding member of Unity Church in Lynnwood in 1981. Denny enjoyed music and fellowship, and sang in a barbershop chorus. He was passionate about his family and fishing the lakes in Minnesota. Denny was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and a dear friend to many. He died February 16, 2020 at home in Snohomish, WA, surrounded by loved ones. He was preceded in death by son, Garrick; and brother, Merlyn. He is survived by wife, Mavis; children, Davin Brandt, Mindy (Alex) Gillespie, Leanne Durfee; grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, Elliana, Amaya, Kiera; sisters, Marlys (Doug) Duren, Debra (David) Nightingale. A Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Unity in Lynnwood, 16727 Alderwood Mall Parkway, Lynnwood, WA 98037.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 1, 2020