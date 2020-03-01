Dennis Brandt (1939 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Brandt.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Unity in Lynnwood
16727 Alderwood Mall Parkway
Lynnwood, WA
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dennis Edward Brandt Dennis (Denny) Edward Brandt, born on February 17, 1939 in Mounds View, MN. He lived in Washington the last 48 years. Denny graduated National Chiropractic College in 1968 and practiced in Lynnwood and Seattle, WA. He was a founding member of Unity Church in Lynnwood in 1981. Denny enjoyed music and fellowship, and sang in a barbershop chorus. He was passionate about his family and fishing the lakes in Minnesota. Denny was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and a dear friend to many. He died February 16, 2020 at home in Snohomish, WA, surrounded by loved ones. He was preceded in death by son, Garrick; and brother, Merlyn. He is survived by wife, Mavis; children, Davin Brandt, Mindy (Alex) Gillespie, Leanne Durfee; grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, Elliana, Amaya, Kiera; sisters, Marlys (Doug) Duren, Debra (David) Nightingale. A Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Unity in Lynnwood, 16727 Alderwood Mall Parkway, Lynnwood, WA 98037.
logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.