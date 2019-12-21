Dennis Steven Bush June 18, 1948 - December 2, 2019 Dennis Steven Bush, age 71, of Lake Stevens, WA passed away on Monday December 2, 2019. Dennis was born June 18, 1948 in Seattle, WA. He attended Shorecrest High School in Seattle, graduating in 1967... soon after he joined the US Army and was honorably discharged. Dennis was an avid motorcyclist, owning multiple motorcycles throughout his life, starting at a young age delivering newspapers on a small mini bike! He built several custom Harley Davidsons... a first being a custom HD Trike in his early 20's which was judged and accepted for publication in the March, 1971 issue of Choppers Magazine. Another favorite custom build was his red 1953 HD Panhead nicknamed "Lucifer" which remained in his possession until recently. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maurine and Clinton Bush. He is survived by his brother, Michael, and will be missed by his many friends and family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Evergreen-Washelli.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 21, 2019