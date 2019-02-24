Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Carpenter. View Sign

1943-2019 The world lost a very bright mind recently and he will be missed by family and friends. Dennis was a lifelong resident of Washington State, except for a short time he spent in West Virginia due to a four year job relocation by his employer, the Boeing Company. He spent 33 years at Boeing working his way up from Avionics on the flight line, to 2nd shift Superintendent of the Everett Plant at Paine Field. He was fortunate to enjoy almost 20 years of retire-ment, where his lifelong love for Ham radio allowed him to speak with old and new friends from around the world in both verbal communication and Morse code. He loved wine and as well as sharing his know-ledge of the wine he bought, and wasn't afraid to bring a $50 bottle or a $6 bottle to any occasion as long as it met the taste test. His love for bowling and numerous leagues he played on throughout his adult life brought him and his wife of 48 years and many long-term friendships that still exist to this day. He had a passion for computers long before they seemed to be everywhere. He devoured crosswords and word puzzles, and trivia games, yet still didn't own a "smart" phone. (So, we know he wasn't secretly Googling the answers!) Although Dennis worked many-many hours at Boeing (never missing the oppor-tunity to catch an extra shift to provide for his family), he still had time to be very active in his son's activities growing up. He was very active in the Cub Scouts with all of his boys and wow his Pinewood Derby cars were legendary. Dennis leaves behind his loving wife, Kathy, his five sons (David, Chris, Justin, Jeremy and Dan), many nieces and nephews and grandchildren; also his siblings, David, Sandy, Edie, Leo and Terry. At the request of his family a get together will be held this summer to enjoy good food, good wine and good stories…and maybe some jokes as he was a great joke teller. He knew a lot of jokes about retired people..... but unfortunately none of them worked.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 24, 2019

