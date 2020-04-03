Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis E. Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sept. 11, 1959 - Mar. 30, 2020 Born September 11, 1959 lost his battle with cancer on March 30, 2020. Dennis is survived by his loving significant other of 27 years, Teresa Boser. They had two dogs, Annie and Duke; his son, Dennis Patterson; his three inherited children, Kristi Herauf, Jennifer Wiens, husband Ted Wiens III, and Robert Marshall Jr.; Dennis had seven grandchildren, Shannon, Brianna, Austin, Cameron, Taylor, Darian, and McKenzie; he is also survived by his brother, James Brown. Dennis is preceded in his death by his father, Donald Brown; his mother, Angela Collins Brown; his sister, Judith Lynn Brown; and his brother, Michael Brown. Dennis lived his life for his paving job. He lived, breathed, and slept work. If he wasn't working, he was doing something around the house to be "working." He started his career at Lakeside Industries and ended it at Emerald Paving. He would run circles around all the young bucks, as he would say. Dennis had a great passion for the Seattle Seahawks. If it had a Seahawk on it, he wanted it. His love for the Seahawks carried into some beautiful drawings that Dennis would freehand in his spare time. Dennis was a caretaker. If you needed something, he was there to help you no matter what it was. No job too big or small he was there to help you tackle the situation. Dennis will be greatly missed. He will live on in our hearts and our memories. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined.



