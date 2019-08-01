Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis E. Gustafson OD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis E. Gustafson OD My amazing husband, Dennis Gustafson, peacefully passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Dennis was born June 18, 1946 in Bismarck, ND, the first son of Lester and Mabel (Jesser) Gustafson. He courageously fought lung cancer for three years and 28 days. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grand father, brother, and uncle. He was exceptionally intelligent, a computer genius, a talented photographer, and an excellent optometrist. He was a kind, humble, soft spoken man with a dry sense of humor and a calming presence. Dennis was a Nuclear Medicine technologist at Harborview Medical Center from 1972 - 1983. In 1983, at age 37, he came home from work one day and asked me what I would think if he quit his job and went back to school. I really didn't have to think about it very long before I told him I thought it was a great idea. I knew he would be very successful doing whatever he set his mind to. He attended Pacific University in Forest Grove, OR, from 1983-1987. He graduated with a Doctor of Optometry degree in May 1987. We opened State Avenue Vision Clinic in Marysville, WA, in November 1990. For 26 years he provided eye care to multiple generations of loyal patients. Because of Dennis's health, the practice was sold December 30, 2016. His devoted staff, Tammy, Kathy, Gina, and Vickie adored Dennis, and told him he was the best boss they ever worked for. Dennis and I had a storybook marriage and life. We were true to each other and our convictions. I was the luckiest woman in the world! Together all our dreams came true, from our home on the bluff with the panoramic Puget Sound view, to our winter home on Maui, and boating together over the course of 30 years. I retired in 2000 and Dennis semi retired in 2001. From 2001-2014 we cruised the Northwest and Canadian waters aboard our favorite boat, the Mystic Morning, from Olympia to Desolation Sound. We belonged to both Everett and Edmonds Yacht Clubs. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Mabel, his very special friend, Robin Cameron, and friends, Rod Winterroth, Don Jenkins and Don Blaske; also, my sister, Vicki Russell who passed on April 21, 2019. Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Kathy, our boys, Jason and Kevin (girlfriend, Lisa), grandchildren, Mackay (Emily), Brandon, Jordan, and Katie, and great grandchild, Emma Mae born May 25, 2019; brother, Les (Nancy), sister, Nyla Thies (Tony) and numerous nieces and nephews; my cousins, Pat Butler, Fred and Sandy Davis, Linda and Warren Walz; so many wonderful long time friends and neighbors. Jan and Ralph Givens, Jill and Dennis Ryan, Connie Mitchell, Mike Pearce, Karen Richins, and my very special friend, Karen Cameron, who has been my rock the past three plus years; Maui friends, Mike and Valerie Gobel, Stu and Gretchen Richardson, Ralph and JoAnn Kaye and Bev and Juergen Will. I want to thank the doctors and staff of Providence Hospice, Everett. Thank you to the doctors and nurses of the Providence Cancer Partnership, with a special mention of Dr. Inoue's nurse, Kathy and also nurse, John on the 7th floor, for being so helpful guiding me through Dennis's final days. There will be a celebration of Dennis's life on August 10, 2019 from 1-5 at the Gustafson residence. Parking is allowed on the north side of the street only. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cancer Research Institute or a . I love you Dennis. Till we meet again.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 1, 2019

