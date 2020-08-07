1/1
Dennis Howell
1959 - 2020
Dennis Jay Howell age 61, passed away July 28th, 2020 at Providence Hospital after a long and courageous battle with cancer. By his side was his beloved fiancee, Tina. He was born April 27th, 1959 in Everett to Lee and Pat Howell and graduated from Everett High School in 1977.

Dennis will be remembered as a person who could start up a conversation with anybody and make friends just as easily. Throughout his life he was a defender of the underdog and championed the cause of those struggling. Dennis was a good son who called his mom every night at 9:30pm. Before his diagnosis, he was working at Boeing in Everett, his dream job. Dennis is survived by his mother Pat; fiancee Tina; brother, Rick (Barb); sister, Vicki; niece, Whitney (Ralph); nephews David (Chisato) and Eric; Aunt Berlene; Grandma Iona; cousins, and Nicky, his special dog. He was preceded in death by his father Lee Howell. The family deeply appreciates all the love and care Tina gave Dennis during his illness, making possible for him to have the best quality of life. Dennis was cremated and his ashes will be spread in the Pilchuck River, close by where we spent every summer. At Dennis's request, there will be no memorial services.

April 27, 1959 - July 28, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
