Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Canyon Creek Church 2201 Wetmore Ave. Everett , WA

Dennis (Dennie) Alan Johnsen Feb. 19, 1946 - Oct. 7, 2019 Dennis (Dennie) Alan Johnsen, 73 of Everett, WA, passed suddenly in his home on Monday, October 7, 2019. Dennis was born February 19, 1946 in Klamath Falls OR. He was the firstborn of Albert and Dorothy (Dottie) Johnsen. The family relocated to Washington State in 1958. Dennis graduated from Mountlake Terrace High School in 1964. Dennis had an incredible work ethic, he worked for USPS for over 30 years and was beloved by the Lake City Business Owners he served. He continued to work after his retirement from USPS and will be greatly missed by his co-workers. Dennis also proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army Reserves. Dennis loved fishing, Indy car racing, UW Huskie football, soccer, target shooting, world history, museums, and cooking. Dennis is survived by his wife, Pat, of 8 years; sisters, Diane Smerude, Carol Foltz; brothers, Keith Johnsen, Kerry Johnsen; daughters, Janell Miller, Austa Fisher, Briahana Walker; son, Ian Johnsen; grandchildren, Andrew Miller, Hayley Miller, Bryan Miller, Ava Johnsen, Noelle Johnsen, Andrew Fisher, Abigaile Fisher, Madeline Fisher, Ryleigh Fisher, Mackenzie Walker, Alexander Walker, Thachasit Sinthakoet; many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Dennis was a loving brother, father, husband, grandfather, and friend. He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Dorothy and Albert Johnsen; and wife, Debra Johnsen. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, Canyon Creek Church, 2201 Wetmore Ave., Everett, WA. 98201 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a memorial GoFundMe page:



