Born June 5, 1945 and died January 19, 2019. Dennis grew up with his parents and five sisters in Kenosha, WI. He joined the Navy at a young age and traveled the world eventually landing in San Diego, where he and his first wife, Cheryl Gerber, raised two children: Pamela Gerber of Bothell, WA, and Brenda Snaer of Sedro Woolley, WA.. After retiring from the Navy he and his first wife, Cheryl, and their children, Pamela and Brenda, moved to the Seattle area where he lived until his death. In Washington, Dennis and Cheryl were divorced and Dennis married Virginia Canaday-Gerber who preceded him in death. In his later life Dennis became very active in the American Legion in Arlington WA, eventually becoming the Commander of that post. He was a well loved and respected member of his community who is sorely missed. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Dora and Alvin Gerber, and his sisters: Pamela Warford and Deborah Strenad. He is survived by his daughters, Pamela Gerber and Brenda Snaer; sisters, Sandra Zinkel, Diane Oswald and Patricia DiCastri. His memorial will be on February 16, 2019, from 1pm to 5pm at the American Legion Hall in Arlington, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 5, 2019