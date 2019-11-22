Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis L. Nelson Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis L. Nelson Sr. Dennis L Nelson Sr, 80, of Everett, WA died peacefully,, surrounded by loving family November 14, 2019 in Mesa, AZ. Dennis was born in Leeds, ND on August 25, 1939. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norma and Wanda, brother, Duane and grandson, Duane Jr. Survived by his wife, Janet; brother, Dale (Sharon); sons, Lee (Tammy) and Duane (JoJo), step children: Shannon (Gordy), Marc (Laura), Nick, and Lisa (Niel): 21 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Dennis raised his family in Lake Stevens, WA. While working as a manager of a chicken farm in Lake Stevens, he also owned and operated the Past Time Tavern in Sultan, WA for eight years. He retired from Kimberly Clark Paper Mill in 2010. After retirement he enjoyed the "snow bird" life, spending winters in Mesa, and summers in Lake Stevens. Dennis enjoyed all sports, was a huge fan of the Seahawks, Washington Huskies and North Dakota Byson. He received a college scholarship for basketball, but that career was ended quickly when he lost four fingers in a saw mill accident at the age of 19. He enjoyed fishing with his boys, wife and friends, Particularly at Lake Wapato and Sheraton Lake..He also enjoyed traveling, Kauai and Reno, two of his favorite places. He also enjoyed playing crib, for hours, with his family and friends. He was a long time member of the Club 170 and Everett Eagles. He will be missed by many who knew and loved him. No services at this time. A memorial will be planned later this spring.



