Dennis 'Charlie' Roman Martin Nov. 28, 1941 - Feb. 8, 2019 Dennis Martin passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife of 53 years, Sheryl Martin and his family and friends. Dennis was born in New York City, November 28 1941 to Nancy and Michael Martin. Proud to be a New Yorker this 'Boy from New York City,' would often reflect on his joy as a child taking the subway to the various museums in and around the city. Dennis grew up on the lower east side of Manhattan and attended Catholic school as a child and graduated from Aviation High School. His love of learning, reading and discovery never ceased as demonstrated by his expansive book collection. After graduation, Dennis began working for IBM and later transferred to San Francisco to continue his career with computers. In 1964, while in California he was drafted into the Army and stationed at Fort Lewis, WA; there he trained as a medic and used his computer skills to assist in supply transfer to Vietnam. While still in the service, he met the love of his life, Sheryl, at a party in Seattle. Dennis and Sheryl married in New York City and Dennis reveled in showing her the sites. A year and a half later they moved to Mill Valley, CA, where their only child Kymberly was born. A new career path enabled the family to move to Seattle to be close to family and friends. Dennis enjoyed being a dad and as Kym grew, he encouraged her in various sports activities. From coaching her softball team to snow skiing, soccer, volleyball, crew and cross country running he had fun doing it all along side his daughter. Together he and Kym collaborated on many projects from biometric validation to a published book entitled 'Espresso Magic' they truly had a special father daughter relationship. Charlie had a passion for sailing and especially enjoyed boating with family and friends on Lake Washington and the San Juan Islands. Their house became the hub for the family and he delighted in hosting and cooking for everyone. He exercised his civic duty by being active in many political causes including serving on the Republican platform comm-ittee and public school board. His love for his family was endless; he treasured sharing time with those close to him. He had a great deal of pride in his grandchild, Olivia. When she was younger he drove her to school each morning counting flags and mail-boxes along the way. And as she grew he became her greatest fan attending her basketball and volleyball games. Dennis and Sheryl created memories by taking many family vacations including road trips to Olivia's college games, Disney World and special cruises to the Bahamas and Mexico. Dennis served as Principal and Managing Director for ACT Capital Advisors, where he successfully represented Northwest business owners for over 20 years. He had a strong work ethic and his entrepreneurial spirit never ceased as he served as president for four companies including: two computer service companies; marine furniture manufacturing company and an Import-export distribution company. Dennis is survived by his wife, Sheryl Martin; his daughter, Kymberly VanDlac, his son-in-law, David VanDlac, and granddaughter, Olivia VanDlac. He also is survived by his sisters-in-law, Nancy Richler and Beverly Peterson, and brothers-in-law, Rodney Larson and Bill Peterson;, nieces, Dawn Anderson, Valerie La Shier, Randee Lynch and Terah Gumm and nephews, James Benson, Brian Larson, Ross Gumm and Neil Richler. We will miss you Charlie but we know you have joined the Lord in heaven above. Thanks for all the tickles, sword fights and endless games of Cribbage and Scrabble. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bauer Funeral Chapel in Snohomish, WA which is located at 701 First Street.



701 First Street

Snohomish , WA 98290

