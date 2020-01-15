Dennis R. Scholl April 9, 1951 - December 12, 2019 Dennis R. Scholl passed away on December 12, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. He was born April 9, 1951 in Riverdale, ND to Marjorie and Clarance. He was a widow to Mrs. Linda Scholl and had his children Amanda and Christopher. He had two sisters, Linda and Sharron; and two brothers, Alan and Jim. He was a loving, caring father, brother, uncle, stepfather, stepgrandfather and friend. He lived a full life, working many years at Kimberly Clark as a journeyman electrician. He was such a caring man, he would give you the shirt off his back if he needed to. He was always there to listen or give you some advice when in a tough spot. He will be deeply missed by many and loved in our hearts forever. His celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Snohomish, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 15, 2020