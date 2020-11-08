1/
Dennis Scott Weaver
1947 - 2020
Born at Snohomish General Hospital, raised there in family home. Graduated from Snohomish High School 1966. Served in US Navy 1967-1969 on the USS Peacock in Vietnam. Known in the family as the " Music Man", because he could play so many different musical instruments, and sing songs along. He loved to go sing at Karaoke. He and his wife taught country dancing, hosted as DJ, plus they competed and won trophies. He retired from Seattle Fire Dept, as a Lt. After 20 years.

He is survived by his wife Diana "Dee" Lynne, two sons, Daniel J. And Jason N., and daughter Sarah A. Grigsby, Brother Jack B., five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was proceeded in death of Father Nathaniel, Mother Evelyn, brothers Clayton J., Richard W.

Because of COVID-19 no funeral or memorial till spring. His wish was instead of flowers, please donate to your local Fire Dept. October 31, 1947 - October 9, 2020



Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
