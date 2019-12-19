Dennis L. Widgren Dennis Widgren was born December 22, 1949 in Everett, WA to parents, Marie and Leroy Widgren. He passed on December 15, 2019 . Dennis was raised in Everett where he graduated from Cascade High School class of 1968. He married the love of his life, Peggy Soley in 1981 and welcomed their first son, Scott into the world the same year. They would have another son, Keith in 1982. Dennis moved to Marysville, WA in 1987 to raise his family. He spent the majority of his years working in manufacturing building windows. Dennis would separate from his wife, Peggy in 2004, but they continued on amicably focusing on their now adult children. In 2014, Dennis was thrilled to welcome his first of three grandchildren, Jack into this world. 2017 would bring his second grandson, Walter into his life and in 2019 just two days before he passed he was able see his first granddaughter, Sabrina come into this world. Dennis is loved dearly and is survived by his brothers, Dwayne and David Widgren; sons, Scott and Keith Widgren, their spouses, Bethany and Lindsey; grand-sons, Jack and Walter, granddaughter, Sabrina Widgren and previous wife, Peggy. In accordance with Dennis's wishes no memorial will be held.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 19, 2019