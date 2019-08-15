Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis William Dearinger. View Sign Service Information Weller Funeral Home 327 North MacLeod Ave Arlington , WA 98223-1323 (360)-435-2509 Send Flowers Obituary

July 14, 1952 - July 29, 2019 Dennis William Dearinger lived his life to the fullest. He worked hard as a 5th generation logger, partied hard and enjoyed his logger buddies. He was a family man that loved all his children. Dennis was born July 14, 1952 at the old Everett General Hospital, Colby campus, in Everett WA and passed away July 29, 2019. His parents, William Carlton Dearinger and Elisabeth Field "Dearinger", raised Dennis in Darrington, WA where he attended school. He was on the football team and graduated in 1970 from Darrington High School. He continued his education in college and graduated with a forester degree. Out of college, he went into the woods logging. Eventually he became the head of the logging crew for Peoschel & Schultz for 37 1/2 years and retired in 2013. He is very well-known and a respected man in the logging community and honest and a true man, which is very rare. Dennis had four children by his first wife, they are: Shannon, Stacy, Sheri, and Devin. When Dennis met his second wife, Florence Ann on October 1, 2003, he gained a stepdaughter, Kimberly Ann. After five years of happiness they decided to marry on July 12, 2008 and continue to enjoy their time together for 11 more years. Dennis has touched many people's lives throughout the years, each one having their own memory with him. Dennis leaves behind his wife, Florence A. Dearinger; four daughters, one son, 13 grandchildren and four great grandsons. All said, Dennis William Dearinger was a true man to his word and an honest person. A handshake and his word went a long way. "Where there walks a logger, there walks a man, a used log truck, whistle punk Pete."





