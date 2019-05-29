Dennis "Denny" Peterson Denny Peterson, age 83 passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019 at Providence Medical Center, Everett, WA, with his wife, Sandy at his side. They had been married for 49 years. Denny and his wife, former Seattle residents, resided the past 26 years on Camano Island, WA. He retired from Washington Natural Gas after 48 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Sandy Peterson; granddaughter, Madison, a nephew, niece and extended family. Memorial service to be at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations my be made to Camano Lutheran Church, 850 Heichel Rd., Camano Island, WA 98282.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 29, 2019